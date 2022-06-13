Brains and Hammer Establishes Beach Resort For Oil Companies

Brains and Hammers, a real estate development firm, has opened the ‘Coopeast Beach Resort,’ a 101-unit mixed-use complex.

According to a release, the project began in August 2019 and is expected to cost N5.6 billion.

The following is a list of the dwelling units: 70 terraces; six three-bedroom flats in a block; 14 totally detached houses; and eight semi-detached houses

A gym, water treatment plant, six transformers, swimming pool, amusement area, and a mini-mall are among the amenities on the three-hectare (30,000 sqm) complex.

The statement said, “The project, built in partnership with the Cooperative Societies of International Oil and Gas Companies, Shell, and ExxonMobil, had a 50 per cent buy-in of Shell Cooperative Society; 20 per cent buy-in of ExxonMobil Cooperative Society and 30 per cent buy-in from individuals. All apartments are sold out.”

Mr Omo Osobase, Chief Operating Officer (West), Brains and Hammers Plus, said the project was a testament to the company’s three core beliefs during the inauguration and official delivery of the keys to the cooperative societies.

He said, “When we announced this first-of-its-kind real estate development partnership with the cooperative societies of Shell and ExxonMobil in the third quarter of 2019, we were very clear on the task ahead and the audacity of our ambition.

“This ambition was solidly rooted in our determination to deliver not just high quantity, but quality housing units built to the best global practice and at a price that would not break the bank despite the unique location.

“Despite the onslaught of COVID-19 and the very volatile economic situation in the country between 2020 and today, we have weathered the storm to deliver this project below the projected 24 months construction timeline.

“Today, we have commissioned units of three-bedroom flats, four-bedroom terrace duplex, four-bedroom semi-detached duplex, and five-bedroom detached duplex with BQ’s.”