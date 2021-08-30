BPE Plans To Revive Moribund Privatised Enterprises

August 30, 2021 140

The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) will be reviving non-performing privatised enterprises in the country.

The four inter-agency committees saddled with the responsibility of investigating the challenges hindering the growth of some non-performing privatised enterprises in the country have submitted their reports to the BPE.

This was made known in a statement issued by BPE’s Head of Public Communications, Amina Othman.

The Director-General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, reiterated the bureau’s commitment to collaborating with relevant agencies to resuscitate and bring to life, the moribund enterprises.

The moribund enterprises operate in the automobile sector, bricks and clay (housing) sector, oil palm sector, mines and solid minerals sector, among others.

While receiving the reports of the committees in Abuja, Okoh expressed the hope that with the wealth of experience, expertise, commitment, diligent, and intellectualism exhibited by the members in the course of carrying out their assignment, the outcomes would bring the desired solution to the non-performing privatised enterprises.

He said the affected enterprises, privatised about ten years ago, have failed to meet the aim of the privatisation and the reform programme of the federal government.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Recommends Sustainability Models For Nigerian Businesses

According to him, the government, through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), directed the BPE to investigate the reasons for their inability to perform.

He said, “Hence, the government through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) directed the BPE to investigate the cause(s) for their inability to perform.

“Also to proffer viable and acceptable solutions to resuscitating them to perform optimally, create employment, boost the economy and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among other benefits.”