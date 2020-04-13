BPE Distributes Food Items to 1,200 Households in FCT

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has commenced the distribution of palliatives to households in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to cushion the harsh impact of COVID-19 pandemic among the vulnerable.

No fewer than 1,200 households are targeted in the exercise which the privatisation agency commenced last Monday.

The BPE Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh disclosed this on Good Friday during the distribution of various items, including 300 bags of assorted food types to the less-privileged in the second phase of the programme at Yimitu Village, a suburb of Apo, Abuja.

The Bureau, he said, was moved to embark on the gesture given the hardship Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable amongst them, were subjected to in the face of the lockdown occasioned by the stay-at –home order of the federal government against the spread of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the BPE’s Head, Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman, the Director General said that the gesture was initiated and supported solely by the management and staff of the Bureau, adding that contrary to the belief that privatised enterprises in the country are part of the initiative, their contribution is to the federal government’s Presidential Committee on COVID-19.

He said that in line with the criterion set up for the distribution of the items, preference would be given to widows and single mothers who are targeted to get 60 per cent of the items while the remaining 40 per cent goes to the vulnerable in the area.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, one of the community leaders, Nze Leonard Iheanacho, Eze Ndi’Igbo in the area, commended the Bureau for the kind gesture, noting that it was timely as most families in the area had been without food since the lockdown began.

“We can’t believe what we have seen. When we heard the news of the Bureau’s team coming with the food items; we took it with a pinch of salt as such promises in the past have never been fulfilled. But BPE has proved us wrong and we thank the organisation immensely for the gesture,” he added.

The BPE commenced the gesture in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) last Monday with the donation of assorted food items to the Dutse-Alhaji Community, also in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja where jubilant beneficiaries took home bags

