Bournemouth Midfielder Philip Billing Rejects Offer to Play for Super Eagles

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has denied speculations that he wants to switch International allegiance from Denmark to Nigeria.

Billing is eligible to play for both countries, but has now said his heart is set to play for the Danish Red Dynamites.

Billing told the Danish media that:

“I THINK THERE ARE SOME RUMORS THAT COME OUT OF NOWHERE. WHEN I SAW IT, I THOUGHT IT MIGHT BE GOOD JUST TO MAKE A DANISH ARTICLE ABOUT IT SO THAT PEOPLE DON’T START TO BELIEVE IT, I SAW THE LAST TIME PEOPLE STARTED TO SPECULATE THAT I DIDN’T MIND PLAYING FOR DENMARK. IT WOULD BE STRANGE TO PLAY FOR NIGERIA WHEN I FEEL 100 PERCENT DANISH. “Of course I have Nigerian roots and I’m half Nigerian, but I was raised and born in Denmark. I have Danish mother, Danish little brother and Danish little sister and a Nigerian father. But this is Denmark I want to play for. That’s my big dream.”

Although Billing admitted being approached by Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr to switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles, he insists that will not change his mind.

“I’ve talked to the coach, but I know where I want to play. I want to play for Denmark, so it is no longer than that. He just said he really wanted me to play for Nigeria, because the upcoming World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations will be played soon. I made it pretty clear to him that I wanted to play for Denmark. That’s my big dream.”

For Billings dream to become a reality, he must feature in a competitive game for Denmark.