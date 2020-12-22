Boss Mustapha’s Four Children Contract COVID-19

December 22, 2020 28

The Secretary to the Federal Government and chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has disclosed that four of his children have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He also stated that a one-year-old family member tested positive for the virus as well.

Mustapha went into isolation last week after he got exposed to the virus. The test result of the SGF and his wife turned out negative, however, his affected children are currently receiving treatment.

“The first test we ran, the result came back with six members within my household testing positive. The second test confirmed another three. From the month of March to November, we are being confronted with a figure of nine. It was quite a traumatic experience,” he said.

“My wife and I consistently tested negative but members of the household were infected. The last one, it was a nightmare. I was not infected but the truth about it, the agony of having members of your household… I am a father of four. All my four kids were infected.

“So, the agony that you go through even as a father, as a parent. A lot of you here are parents, so you need to do everything you can to ensure that you keep yourself and members of your family safe.”

Mustapha attributed the rising number of cases to the increase in social gatherings and disregard for health protocols.

“A lot of discussions is still going on around the calls for the restriction of international travels due to the discovery of new strains of the virus in certain countries,” he said.

“The PTF, aviation and health authorities including the WHO are assessing the situation closely and would take a position as soon as cogent scientific basis are established.”