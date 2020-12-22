fbpx
Boss Mustapha’s Four Children Contract COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

Boss Mustapha’s Four Children Contract COVID-19

December 22, 2020028
Boss Mustapha Self Isolates After Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

The Secretary to the Federal Government and chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has disclosed that four of his children have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mustapha made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He also stated that a one-year-old family member tested positive for the virus as well.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Issues New COVID-19 Measures, Restrictions

Mustapha went into isolation last week after he got exposed to the virus. The test result of the SGF and his wife turned out negative, however, his affected children are currently receiving treatment.

“The first test we ran, the result came back with six members within my household testing positive. The second test confirmed another three. From the month of March to November, we are being confronted with a figure of nine. It was quite a traumatic experience,” he said.

“My wife and I consistently tested negative but members of the household were infected. The last one, it was a nightmare. I was not infected but the truth about it, the agony of having members of your household… I am a father of four. All my four kids were infected.

“So, the agony that you go through even as a father, as a parent. A lot of you here are parents, so you need to do everything you can to ensure that you keep yourself and members of your family safe.”

Mustapha attributed the rising number of cases to the increase in social gatherings and disregard for health protocols.

“A lot of discussions is still going on around the calls for the restriction of international travels due to the discovery of new strains of the virus in certain countries,” he said.

“The PTF, aviation and health authorities including the WHO are assessing the situation closely and would take a position as soon as cogent scientific basis are established.”

Related tags :

About Author

Boss Mustapha’s Four Children Contract COVID-19
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

#EndSARS COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
October 14, 2020091

IGP Directs Dissolved SARS Unit Officers To Report For Psychological Examination

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has set up a new unit to replace the disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS). The formation of the new unit was announced 48 hours after the IGP dissol
Read More
NLNG Dividends Payment COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 16, 2019032

2020 Appropriation Bill Scales Second Reading in Senate

The 2020 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly last week by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday scaled second reading on the floor of the Senate. The upper chamber has subsequently a
Read More
Nigerian Bussinessmen BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 1, 2018028

Global Stocks Index Moves Up,as Italian Political Impasse Ends

World stocks rose and bond yields crashed on Friday, June 1, as investors welcomed an apparent end to a political crisis in Italy, although prospects of a full-blown trade war put a dampener on gains.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon