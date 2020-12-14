Boss Mustapha Self Isolates After Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

December 14, 2020 37

The Secretary to the Government, Boss Mustapha has moved into self-isolation following the COVID-19 infection in his household. Mustapha is the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He made the disclosure in a statement released on Sunday. The statement reveals that the SGF and his wife have so far tested negative for the virus.

He stated further that the infected persons are asymptomatic and have been taken to a treatment centre.

The statement reads, “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening,” he said.

“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.

“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.

“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.

“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.

“As a family, we covet your prayers. Please take responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”

The rising cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks has generated concerns over a second wave.

As of December 13, Nigeria had confirmed over 70,000 COVID-19 infections, but more than 65,000 patients have recovered.