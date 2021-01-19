fbpx
Boss Mustapha Cautions Nigerians To Avoid Another Lockdown

January 19, 2021032
The chairman of the PTF and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha has called on Nigerians to do all it takes to avoid a second lockdown.

He made the call at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, where he noted that the country is in a “difficult situation”.

He urged both government ad citizens to be alert, take responsibilities and balance lives and livelihood to avoid a second lockdown.

“​Let me remind you that the pandemic is raging and all tiers of Government and citizens must keep their hands-on-deck,” he said

“We are in a difficult situation in which a balance must continue to be struck between lives and livelihood.

“We are considering all options while hoping that broad cooperation will be received. We must do everything possible to avoid a a second lockdown in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the resumption of schools in several states, Mustapha asked states to strict adhere to “non-pharmaceutical interventions” to avoid escalation of COVID-19 cases.

“​While we note that several States have proceeded with the resumption of schools, the PTF recommends strongly that very strict adherence to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions should be enforced by the States to avoid the escalation of cases. The PTF will continue to dialogue with the Governors and the Federal Ministry of Education to closely monitor the situation,” he said.

Addressing the issue of vaccines, he said: “The positive news about vaccines remains high in the ranking of discussions nationwide. Nigerians are assured that the PTF will ensure that the vaccines to be approved will be safe and effective. We must however work together as foot soldiers in the vaccine advocacy so that we can eliminate the pandemic.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

