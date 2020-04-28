Boss Mustapha Calls For Unity in Fight Against COVID-19

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has called for unity in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the call in his opening remark at the briefing of the team on Monday in Abuja.

He said, “Let me remind all Nigerians that the fight against COVID-19 is a fight for all of us. It is only when we unite that victory can be assured in the next phase of this fight.

“It is time for us to individually and collectively take responsibilities for the next steps that we are going to take in days and weeks ahead.”

The SGF noted that the extension of the lockdown order issued by the President in the three cities of Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was extended.

He hinted that the Minister of Health and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) met with the President on Sunday.

The task force chairman also revealed that the team has continued to assess the situation across the country and an appropriate report has been submitted to President Buhari.

According to him, the team is making adequate efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and is working in collaboration with relevant agencies.

“It is expected that once a decision is made, Mr President would address Nigerians on further measures to be taken later today.

“The PTF shall continue to pursue the strategy of aggressive testing, detection, isolation, contact tracing, care, and management,” Mustapha stated.

He added, “Similar, non-pharmaceutical measures will be enhanced. Over the last four weeks, we have made appreciable progress, but we are not yet out of the woods because a lot more is required to be done.

“Nigerians at all levels must take responsibility for their actions, adopt behavioural modification, ensure compliance for advisories, and provide guidance to our followers and the youth.”

On the death reports in Kano, the SGF stressed that the situation was being addressed closely by the NCDC in partnership with the state government and guidance by the Federal Ministry of Health.

