Borno State Starts Construction of N11.5bn Bridge And Eight Roads

January 28, 2022045

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Thursday, flagged off the construction of eight major roads and two bridges worth N11.5bn in Maiduguri, the state capital.

A Chinese construction company, Eighteenth Engineering Company, and a Borno-based construction company, Obtuse Tech Engineering Company Limited, are to deliver the roads in one year in respect of contract awards recently signed after bidding and other processes were completed.

Borno State Governor Prof. Zulum performed the flag-off around the Post Office Roundabout on Ahmadu Bello Way in Maiduguri, a ceremony attended by the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, among others.

Borno State Starts Construction of N11.5bn Bridge And Eight Roads
