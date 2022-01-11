Borno State Governor Signs N269.9bn Budget

January 11, 2022 89

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has signed the 2022 appropriation bill of N269.9 billion into law as passed by the state House of Assembly given by the state executive in December 2021.

The bill was handed over to the Governor on Monday at the council chamber of the government house by the Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkareem Lawan, in the presence of other state Executive Council members.

While presenting the budget, the Speaker said the increase of N1.7 billion from the previous year’s budget became necessary to look at areas of urgent public attention which were not foreseen in the budget proposal.

While signing the bill into law, Zulum appraised the state legislature for a job well done and advised the commissioners and heads of agencies to be sensible in their spending in line with the budget.

“It has not been easy for our administration in the past two and half years. The provision of law is very clear about the budget. The commissioners are, therefore, warned to be very prudent in spending the funds. No commissioner should use the funds for any project that is not captured in the budget. You must learn to stick by the law and ensure you adhere to the provisions of the budget for accountability and transparency,” Zulum concluded.