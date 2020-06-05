Borno State Flags-off Geographic Information System

The board and management of Borno State Geographic Information Service (GIS) has flagged-off the Geographic Information System.

This development is in confirmation of the vision of transparency to reboot the state’s economy by the governor.

The governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umar Zulum, commissioned and issued a digital certificate of occupancy in the state.

During the flag-off ceremony in Maiduguri, the Executive secretary of the commission, Engineer Abba Bababe said Borno geography Information service has constructed 40 computer unit capacity laboratories and a computer centre to develop and maintain a database of all land in the state with the use of GIS.

The management has also constructed and furnished customer service unit, renovation and furnishing the Administrative block of the agency for the development and deployment of digital land registry.

Engineer Bababe also said, ’’The cardinal objective of this agency is revenue generation, fighting corruption and enhancing staff welfare.’’

Source: VON