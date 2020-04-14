Borno Govt. Supervises Distribution of Cash, Food, Others to Residents

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has supervised the distribution of cash, food and none food items to 11,000 citizens in Gajiganna, Magumeri Local Government Area in Northern Borno State.

Out of the number, 6,000 women each received 5,000 naira and wrappers, while 5,000 men, who are heads of households, each got one bag of rice, one bag of maize grain and 3 litres of cooking oil.

Most of the beneficiaries were internally displaced persons informal camps and within the host community of Gajiganna.

Those who accompanied the Governor during the distribution exercise were the member Representing Magumeri at the Borno State House of Assembly, Mr. Audu Mustapha, the Chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and few members of the State Executive council.

Sensitisation on COVID-19

The Borno State Governor used the opportunity presented by the food distribution exercise to carry out public health advocacy in Gajiganna, where he called on residents to maintain personal hygiene, ensure social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Governor Zulum warned that the Coronavirus was deadly and urged citizens of Borno state to take up the responsibility of adhering to safety measures in the fight against the virus.

”We are all aware of the enormous challenges Borno is already faced with. As a responsible Government, we are doing everything possible to contain this virus from spreading into our state. However, this can only be achieved with your cooperation” Zulum said.

Governor Zulum visits soldiers in Magumeri

Similarly, while in Gajiganna, Governor Zulum visited the military formation involved in fighting Boko Haram, in what is considered a morale booster visit.

He interacted with the high command of the formation and expressed the state government’s appreciation to the Nigerian military for their sacrifices and determination to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum assesses health centres in Gajiganna, Tungushe

The visit also afforded Governor Zulum the opportunity to assess a closed Comprehensive Health Centre in Gajiganna and directed its immediate reopening, because of the relative peace being enjoyed in the town.

He equally inspected a hospital and a Primary School, which were both destroyed by insurgents in Tungushe, Konduga Local government area and also directed the immediate rehabilitation of both facilities to provide services for the residents.

