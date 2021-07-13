fbpx
Borno Gov. Allocates Land For RUGA Project

July 13, 20210117
The Borno State Government has designated land for the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA), an initiative under the National Livestock Development Plan (NLDP) of the incumbent administration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the governor, Mallam Isa Gusau.

He was quoted to have said, “Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday visited the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alh. Mohammad Sabo Nanono in Abuja, towards domesticating the Federal Government’s programme on ranching otherwise known as ‘Ruga’ project.

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Non-Oil Revenue Surpasses Oil Income By N52.86bn in 2020

“Governor Zulum informed the Minister that he had already approved the land for the Ruga project under the National Livestock Development Plan.

“Zulum explained that, in addition to the ongoing ranching project sited in the central part of Borno, the State was in another collaborative project that will be extended to southern and northern parts of the State.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

