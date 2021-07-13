Borno Gov. Allocates Land For RUGA Project

July 13, 2021 117

The Borno State Government has designated land for the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA), an initiative under the National Livestock Development Plan (NLDP) of the incumbent administration.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the governor, Mallam Isa Gusau.

He was quoted to have said, “Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday visited the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alh. Mohammad Sabo Nanono in Abuja, towards domesticating the Federal Government’s programme on ranching otherwise known as ‘Ruga’ project.

“Governor Zulum informed the Minister that he had already approved the land for the Ruga project under the National Livestock Development Plan.

“Zulum explained that, in addition to the ongoing ranching project sited in the central part of Borno, the State was in another collaborative project that will be extended to southern and northern parts of the State.”