Boris Johnson Expresses Readiness To Support Nigeria In Tackling Insecurity

July 30, 2021
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has stated that his country is ready to assist Nigeria in tackling insecurity.

According to Presidential Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the UK Prime Minister made the commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, UK.

Adesina also stated that Buhari and Johnson evaluated the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria and arrive at the agreement that the judicial process must be allowed to run its course.

He said both leaders resolved that it is crucial that the judicial process works without interference, regardless of who was involved.

Buhari informed Boris Johnson of Nigeria’s power challenges and efforts being made, he also discussed initiatives of his administration designed for the attainment of food security in the country.

The UK Prime Minister made a commitment to offering assistance to Nigeria.

“We are available to help,” Adesina quoted him as saying.

Both leaders also talked about the leadership of the Commonwealth, ways to grow trade between the two nations, develop solar and wind power, and other issues.

Buhari departed Nigeria on Monday for London to attend the summit.

The summit is co-hosted by Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.

Buhari is expected to remain in London after the summit for a medical check-up and is due back by the second week of August.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

