Bolt Suspends Over 5,000 Drivers for Non-compliance, Safety-related Issues

Bolt, the popular ride-hailing company, disclosed that it has suspended more than 5,000 drivers within the last six months. The suspension reportedly stems from non-compliance and safety-related issues, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards on its platform.

Yahaya Mohammed, the Country Manager of Bolt, emphasized the firm’s dedication to intensifying safety measures for both riders and drivers. As part of this commitment, Bolt has allocated over N20 million to enhance safety features, introduce advanced reporting mechanisms, and conduct driver and rider awareness programs.

Mohammed highlighted that the strict compliance measures are essential for ensuring safety standards and are accompanied by swift consequences, including permanent suspension for non-compliant individuals. He stressed that Bolt places the safety of all users as a top priority and is taking proactive steps to guarantee their well-being during every ride.

“At Bolt, the safety of all users on our platform is our top priority. We understand the trust our users place in us, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure their well-being during every ride. Our enhanced safety measures, stricter compliance measures, coupled with technology-driven solutions, reaffirm our commitment to providing a secure and reliable transportation experience for all,” stated Mohammed.

Bolt remains dedicated to delivering a secure and reliable transportation experience, and the company continues to implement measures to enhance quality and safety on its platform. Some of the initiatives undertaken by Bolt include enhanced safety measures, driver and rider awareness programs, stricter compliance measures, and advanced reporting mechanisms. The company also emphasizes that it permanently blocks drivers and riders reported for any misconduct from accessing the platform, reinforcing its commitment to user safety.