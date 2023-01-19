Bolt Supports Flood Victims In Nigeria With Relief Materials Worth Over N20 Million

In support of the communities recovering from the distressing floods across Nigeria, the leading ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has donated flood relief supplies such as food, medication, and clothing worth over N20 Million to victims in the most affected cities in Nigeria.

Bolt has distributed these items to communities in the most affected areas of Bayelsa, in partnership with Timi Dakolo, and Kogi states. This is part of Bolt’s commitment to the cities it operates in as a responsible and compassionate corporate citizen.

Nigerian cities have experienced unprecedented damages from the worst flooding in the country since 2012, affecting about 34 states. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the flooding has affected more than 3 million people in Nigeria, with over 600 people losing their lives and another 1.5 million displaced.

Bolt’s Regional Manager for West Africa, Ireoluwa Obatoki, said: “Community engagement is a priority for Bolt as a corporate citizen in Nigeria. That’s why we are happy to provide much-needed flood relief supplies to those affected in Lokoja and Yenagoa. We understand the unprecedented damage and devastation these floods have caused, and we are committed to being a compassionate and supportive presence.”

Also speaking, popular musician and local hero, Timi Dakolo, said; “Bayelsa is home to me so it was important that we did something for the communities displaced by the flood. I thank Bolt for playing an integral role to provide basic amenities like food, medical supplies, sanitary pads, and so on, to these communities. From this initiative, we see that Bolt is part of us here, we are one because they were ther for us when we had needs.”

The flood relief support initiative will see non-perishable food, medication, clothing, and other relief materials totalling over N20 million naira distributed directly to the individuals in two of the most affected areas, Yenagoa and Lokoja. In addition, Bolt will support active drivers on the Bolt platform in the affected cities who are now unable to earn an income via the platform.

Bolt has supported projects that reduce its environmental impact on the community since 2019. In Kenya, the ride-hailing company partnered with a local contributor to plant 11 million trees in degraded areas. For Bolt Nigeria, the flooding in Nigeria is a signal to increase its commitment to sustainability across Nigeria and Africa.