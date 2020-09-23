Bolt Introduces Trip Insurance Cover with AIICO for Safety of Passengers, Drivers

Bolt, a ride-hailing company, says it has introduced a trip insurance cover for the safety of passengers and drivers.

The insurance, called Bolt Trip Protection, is underwritten by AIICO Insurance PLC in partnership with AutoGenius.

It caters to emergency medical expenses, disability or even in the unlikely event of accidental death.

The insurance is said to be available in all 11 cities where Bolt operates across the country at no cost to passengers and drivers.

Femi Akin-Laguda, country manager at Bolt Nigeria, said the indemnification is aimed at giving a sense of comfort and safety to customers.

“At the heart of our mission to revolutionise the way people move in their cities is our desire to provide a safe community for both our drivers and passengers. This insurance cover will give both drivers and riders an even greater sense of security, confidence, and assurance when they drive or ride with Bolt,” a statement quoted him to have said.

In addition, Bolt said it has launched a safety campaign themed ‘Plate.Face.Share’ to remind passengers to verify the details on the app against the driver’s identity.

Source: The Cable