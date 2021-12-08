fbpx

Bolt Introduces Additional 3 Percent Fee To Riders Fare

December 8, 20210106
E-hailing services company, Bolt, has announced its decision to introduce an additional 3 percent booking fee.

In a message sent to customers on Wednesday, Bolt stated that the booking fee was necessary as a result of an “increase in operating costs”.

This development would require Bolt users to pay an extra fee of N90 for every ride of N3,000, including a previous N20 flat rate.

Breakdown of Bolt fare for a ride

Beginning from Wednesday, December 8 , Bolt stated that the new booking fee will be used to cover operational costs and “allow us to continue improving features.”

Ojodu Accident: Truck Kills 2 Students, 12 Injured In Lagos

“At Bolt, we’re committed to making sure Bolt is the most affordable way to move around Nigeria,” the email reads.

“However, we also recognise changes in operating costs which can occur as we work to keep you moving around reliably, safely, and affordably.

“From December 8th, 2021, we’re introducing a 3% booking fee on all trips. This will be used to cover operational costs and allow us to continue improving features to make Bolt the best way to move around.”

Reacting to the development a banker who’s name is Emmanuel Ogbuchi, tagged the increase as unnecessary. 

“The costs are becoming increasingly too expensive that we riders are seeing it as exploitation,” he said.

“As an active bolt user, I’d say that this booking fee of 3 percent or whatever is quite unnecessary and should be discarded.”

Desmond, a multimedia producer, said Bolt should have consulted or informed customers about the new development.

Last year, Bolt and Uber had increased their fares by 10 percent due to overhead costs by driver-partners.

In April, Uber and Bolt drivers under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA) called on e-hailing companies to increase their fares to reflect economic realities, especially with the double-digit inflation.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

