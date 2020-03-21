Bolaji Abimbola named ‘PR Practitioner of the Year’

Bolaji Abimbola, Managing Director of Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated communication firms, has been honoured with the ‘Public Relations Practitioner of the Year Award’.

Abimbola, who was honoured during a Communication Industry Evening facilitated by one of the topmost brand journalists in Nigeria, was described as a practitioner per excellence who has mastered the craft of brand reputation management having handled integrated communications for several brands in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The event which was held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos recently was attended by top members of the integrated marketing communication industry drawn from different agencies, corporate organizations and multinational companies.

Receiving the award, Abimbola applauded the award convener and other integrated marketing communication professionals for bestowing on him such a huge recognition noting that this would inspire him to continue contributing his best to advancement of the PR profession and practice in Nigeria.

“I am very humbled by this honour conferred on me, this is indeed a call for more. As a result of this award, I restate my commitment to advance the knowledge and practice of integrated marketing communication practice in Nigeria. As you all know, there are still some challenges affecting the growth of Public Relations profession in Nigeria particularly as it relates to awareness in both the Public and Private sector. As a registered PR practitioner, I am absolutely committed to raising the bar by taking every opportunity to propagate the message of what PR represents for the overall growth of the society.”

In his present role as Managing Director, Integrated Indigo Limited, Abimbola leads a team of young, vibrant integrated marketing communication professionals, handling a portfolio of corporate brands including Nigerian Breweries Plc, Zola Electric, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited – promoters of the Lekki Deep Sea Port, amongst others.