Bola Tinubu ‘Hospitalized’ In Paris

January 4, 2021025
A former Lagos State Governor and national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been reported to be ill and is currently on admission in a French Hospital.

Against speculations, it is reported that the APC chieftain was not diagnosed with COVID-19. BizWatchNigeria gathered that Tinubu tested negative for the virus before his trip to the United Kingdom in December.

He complained of tiredness and was out of the country to get some rest.

The former governor was flown to Paris to seek medical over the weekend.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, denied claims his principal was suffering from COVID-19

“This story is inaccurate. Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” he said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.

“This has not changed. Shortly before Christmas, he indeed travelled out of Nigeria for his annual holiday. This is something he does each year to give himself a chance to rest and reflect on the year just passed while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the one to come.

“There will be no further comment on this story from our office.”

He was silent on whether or not Tinubu has been hospitalised in Paris.

