Boko Haram: Top 7 Recommendations From Zulum To Buhari

December 1, 2020 50

BizWatch Nigeria had reported the death of 43 rice farmers in Borno on Sunday by suspected Boko Haram members.

Due to the high level of insecurity, Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, has made 7 recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari in getting rid of Boko Haram insurgents.

He made the call at the Government House in Maiduguri while receiving the Federal Government’s delegation over the gruesome murder of the farmers in his state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the military a marching order to take the fight to the insurgents this comes two days after Boko Haram terrorists killed 43 farmers in Zabarmari area of Borno State.

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had procured the services of mercenaries to assist the Nigerian army in the war against the insurgents. But Buhari, who had described the use of mercenaries to fight Boko Haram as “shameful” during the 2015 electioneering, had later terminated the contract with them.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Unemployment Figure Slumps in November

Here are top 7 recommendations from Zulum to Buhari concerning insecurity:

The immediate recruitment of youths into military services to complement the efforts of the Nigerian forces. The immediate engagement and involvement of youths into paramilitary services to complement the efforts of security forces. Engagement of the services of Nigeria’s immediate neighbours, especially the government of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, in clearing the remnants of Boko Haram hiding in the shores of the Lake Chad. Engaging the services of the mercenaries to clear the entire Sambisa forest. Provision of armed resistant armoured personnel carriers and other related equipment for the police and the military. Governor Zulum advised the federal government to fix the bad roads in Borno and the north-east, saying that “the insurgency would be reduced by 60 percent”. The Governor appeals to the federal government to support the Borno state repatriation of displaced persons currently residing in Cameroon and Niger Republic.