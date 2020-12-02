Boko Haram: Shekau Justifies Killing Of Rice Farmers

December 2, 2020 12

Leader of the Boko Haram insurgent group, Abubakar Shekau, has confirmed that his group was responsible for the killing of rice farmers in Kwashebe, Zabarmari, in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Shekau, in a three-minute video released on Tuesday, claimed responsibility for the killing and threatened to deal with those giving information on his group to the military.

He juistified the killing saying his group “killed 78 farmers” because they arrested and handed one of his brothers to the Nigerian Army.

He warned that those arresting his members and giving out intelligence on the group’s activities to the military would “face the same fate if they did not desist from doing so.”

“The third message is on those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us. You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.” he threatened.