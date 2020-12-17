fbpx
Boko Haram Releases Abducted Kankara Boys

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Boko Haram Releases Abducted Kankara Boys

December 17, 2020056
Boko Haram Releases Abducted Kankara Boys

Six days after abducting over 300 students from Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Boko Haram is reported to have set them free.

The school children were abducted on Friday night by gun-toting outlaws.

According to online news platform Sahara Reporters, the sect has released all the abducted boys.

READ ALSO: Did Shutting The Borders Solve Anything?

The boys who are reported to have regained their freedom are currently on their way to Katsina, says SaharaReporters.


Gunmen, who came on motorbikes had last Friday, invaded the school’s premises around 11 pm shooting indiscriminately to scare residents. The operation led to the disappearance of over 300 students.

Boko Haram had on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

“They are on their way to Katsina, the military finalised the negotiations with them, they will be received by the governor anytime from now,” the source said.

When contacted, Abdu Labaran, Director General of Media to Governor Masari said, “I can’t say yes or no, but we have gone beyond discussions with the bandits for now. We are expecting the governor to address a world press conference soon.”

Related tags :

About Author

Boko Haram Releases Abducted Kankara Boys
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

phone IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
April 1, 2016226

Ntel To Kick Off Commercial Sales of 0804 Lines April 8

Newest entrant into the Nigerian telecommunications market,Ntel, has unveiled plans for the first phase rollout of its commercial services to the public. Ntel Chief Executive Officer, Kamar Abass, whi
Read More
RoW Charges COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
June 8, 2020038

Pantami Lauds Kwara, Imo State Governor over Reduction in RoW Charges

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has expressed satisfaction with the crash in Right of Way(RoW) charges from N5,500 per linear metre to N1 per kilometre of fibre in K
Read More
January 3, 2016632

N780bn Fine: MTN Calls FG’s Bluff

As the deadline of December 31, 2015 passes, MTN Nigeria has declared that it has no intention of paying the N780bn fine imposed on it by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Instead, Nigeria
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon