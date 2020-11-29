Boko Haram: 43 Rice Farmers Killed In Borno

November 29, 2020 29

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed 43 rice farmers at a plantation in Borno State.

The insurgents also destroyed the rice plantation after slaughtering all the farmers in yet another major attack in the state.

The news was confirmed as President Muhammadu Buhari expressed grief over the killing which occurred at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

In the president’s verified twitter handle @MBuhari, the president said: “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

President Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

On his part, governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum, expressed grief but asked to see the corpses of the farmers before they were committed to mother earth today.

According to a source, the farmers had gone to the farm in Kwashabe village in Zabarmari district of Jere Local Government Area to harvest their rice before they met their untimely death.

The source, a security official, who preferred anonymity, stated that the insurgents in their numbers attacked the farmers on the farm at about 4pm, subdued and slaughtered them all.

“It is unfortunate that Boko Haram have killed 42 farmers in Kwashabe village, in Zabarmari part of Jere Local Government. It subdued farmers, who were harvesting rice, slaughtered all of them and razed their farm, destroying their rice,” he said.

According to the source, who obliged information at about 10.pm last night, said, “As I am speaking to you, the corpses of the farmers are lying in the farm as it is night and no one can bury them now.

“The Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who was apparently shaken by the sad event, has equally instructed that he would like to see the corpses before they are buried.”