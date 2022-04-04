fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

BoI Plans to Raise $10bn From Foreign Investors

April 4, 20220209
twitter

The Bank of Industry has announced its plans to raise $10bn from foreign investors to expand the nation’s real sector.

According to the bank, it has raised about $4bn in the last four years from over 100 international banks/investors in over 20 countries.

The Managing Director, BOI, Olukayode Pitan, said the raised funds were used to improve the bank’s capacity to support the nation’s real sector.

Pitan was quoted, in a statement  as disclosing this while speaking at the inauguration of the bank’s second tower in Abuja. Pitan also stated that the role the President Muhammadu Buhari , played in concluding the funding transactions cannot be overstated.

According to him, some of the transactions include a $750m syndicated medium-term loan in 2018, which has been fully paid; a €1bn syndicated loan in March 2020; a $1bn syndicated loan in December 2020; and a €750m senior Eurobond in February 2022.

He added that the bank’s innovative and technology-driven platform had been instrumental to the success of various Federal Government social intervention programmes.

He said the BoI grew its assets from N683bn in 2016 to N1.7tn in 2021.

Nigeria’s Debt Increases By N4trn In 6 Years
Related tags :

About Author

BoI Plans to Raise $10bn From Foreign Investors
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi NEWSLETTERSPORTS
August 28, 20190475

Wilfred Ndidi Set to Miss Ukraine Clash

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi could miss the team’s international friendly clash against Ukraine on September 10 at the Dnipro Stadium, reports soc
Read More
AVIATIONBANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
March 8, 20160373

Zenith Bank Partners Virgin Atlantic on Enterprise Challenge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s Financial Power Houses has, for the second year, thrown its weight behind the global carrier, Virgin Atlantic Airways on t
Read More
Ghana Discussing Possibilities Of Digital Currency, E-cedi BUSINESS & ECONOMYForeignNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
June 5, 20210906

Ghana Discussing Possibilities Of Digital Currency, E-cedi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ghana’s central bank has declared an interest in the creation of a digital currency, noting that it was in the “advanced stages”. This was
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.