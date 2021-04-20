fbpx
BoE, UK Treasury Create Joint Taskforce To Explore Possibility Of Digital Currency

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONAL

BoE, UK Treasury Create Joint Taskforce To Explore Possibility Of Digital Currency

April 20, 20210182
BoE, UK Treasury Create Joint Taskforce To Explore Possibility Of Digital Currency

The Bank of England (BoE) and the United Kingdom Treasury have announced the creation of a joint task force to explore the possibility of creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as “Britcoin.”

The taskforce, launched on Monday, will explore the objectives, use cases, opportunities, and risks of a potential digital currency.

Rishi Sunak, British finance minister, said the BoE and UK Treasury will work together to assess the benefits of a CBDC, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re launching a new taskforce between the Treasury and the Bank of England to coordinate exploratory work on a potential CBDC,” Sunak told a financial technology (fintech) conference.

“Our vision is for a more open, greener, and more technologically advanced financial services sector.

“And if we can capture the extraordinary potential of technology, we’ll cement the UK’s position as the world’s preeminent financial centre.”

READ ALSO: Bulls Crush Trading Activities, As Stock Market Records Gains

BoE said if the new currency is eventually developed, it would be a new form of digital money for use by households and businesses and could also reduce financial stability risks.

One of the benefits of a digital currency would be as a backup to card payments if cash payments continue to drop in the years to come

Asides UK, other central banks are also looking at whether to set up digital versions of their own currencies.

About Author

BoE, UK Treasury Create Joint Taskforce To Explore Possibility Of Digital Currency
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 20, 2015288

US Committed to Helping Nigeria Track Down Stolen Funds, Fight Insurgents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States has reiterated its commitment to assisting Nigeria’s new leader track down billions of dollars in stolen funds and assets and increase US
Read More
Oil BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 20, 2018086

Global Commodities Stock Rally As S/Arabia Sets Sights on $100 Oil

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Commodities and resource stocks witnessed a fierce rally on Thursday, April 19, following talks that Saudi Arabia has its sights on $80-$100 a barrel oil ag
Read More
U.S. Coast Guard INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 2, 20200136

U.S. Coast Guard Intercepts $228 million Cocaine, Marijuana Shipment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded seized cocaine and marijuana worth more than $228 million street value. The drugs were interdicted in international water
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.