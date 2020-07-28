Bode George Urges Buhari to Reopen Investigation into Funsho Williams Murder

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reopen investigation into the death of Funsho Williams.

Williams, a gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, was murdered under controversial circumstances on July 27, 2006.

He was governorship candidate of the PDP in 2003 and was warming up for the 2007 gubernatorial election when he was murdered.

In an statement, George said it has been 14 years since the incident occurred, wondering why the killers of Williams are yet to be brought to justice.

He said the death of the former gubernatorial aspirant dashed the hopes of several Lagosians and crumbled a great dream.

George said Williams, whom he described as his friend, was reserved and humble, adding that he had no bad intentions for others.

“He was gentle but reflective with sharp analytical convictions. There was always certain piety about him, an effective calibration in self-effacing innocence. He meant no harm to anyone. But he was firm, resolved, dedicated to the righteous path,” he said.

The PDP chieftain said Buhari has done the right thing by reopening investigation into the death of Bola Ige, former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation.

He urged the president to do the same by ordering an investigation into William’s death.