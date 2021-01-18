Bobi Wine Still Under ‘House Arrest’ – Political Party

January 18, 2021 26

Bobi Wine, a Ugandan opposition leader remains under “house arrest”, his party said on Sunday after a disputed election returned President Yoweri Museveni to office for a sixth term.

The former ragga singer turned lawmaker came second in the recently conducted presidential election and has said the process was marred by widespread fraud and violence.

“He has not left his home since he went out to vote in the election on Thursday, and on Friday said he was under “siege” as soldiers and police surrounded his home, preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

“Our leader … is effectively under house arrest,” National Unity Platform spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi told a press conference, adding no one was being allowed access.

“His home is not a detention facility. We are very concerned about the state in which he is in, and his wife.”

READ ALSO: Stop Buhari From Selling Govt Properties – SERAP Tells Lawan, Gbajabiamila

A Twitter update under Wine’s account, written by an administrator as Uganda remains under an internet blackout for the fifth day, said the couple had “run out of food supplies.”

The party said prominent MP, Francis Zaake, who had been arrested during an attempted visit to Wine’s house on Friday, had been admitted to hospital “badly beaten and brutalised” by security forces.

Ugandan officials have said the soldiers and police were there for Wine’s own security.

Read tweets below:

Everyone including media and my party officials are restricted from accessing me. @ZaakeFrancis was arrested outside my gate as he made his way to my house, he was badly beaten by soldiers. He is now in Rubaga hospital.

(ADMIN) — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN) pic.twitter.com/MLEtSbyCcW — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 17, 2021

None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under seige. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 15, 2021