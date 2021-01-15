Bobi Wine Raises Alarm Over Invasion Of His Home By Military

January 15, 2021 27

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has raised alarm over the alleged siege of his home by the military.

The pop star cum politician made the disclosure via his Twitter page on Friday.

“The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

He added in another that “None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under siege.”

The 38-year-old Ugandan member of parliament had claimed victory in the country’s presidential election on Friday. He rejected the results which gave the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni a wide lead

Bobi stated that his party’s polling agents were beaten and chased away in parts of northern and western Uganda, that ballot boxes were opened and stuffed and that some voters were only given ballots for the parliamentary election.

76-year-old Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is seeking a sixth term after almost four decades in power, and the youthful Wine has emerged as his main rival in a country where most have known only one president