Boat Operators Recive Food Palliatives From Lagos Governor

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu has donated food items to the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON).

The food items presented to the association through the office of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) is to help cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National President of the association, Gabi Tarzan Balogun who also donated cartons of sanitizers to his members to support the Governor’s gesture, expressed deep appreciation to the Lagos State Governor.

Tarzan known in the maritime tourism circles as the Boatman said that Governor Sanwo-Olu, since he came on board, has worked really hard to convince boat operators in the state that their welfare and service are important and appreciated.

” We at (ATBOWATON) believe the governor meant well and his commitment to us and visible interventions through the state Transportation ministry and regulatory agency, LASWA, are part of the ongoing efforts to help ATBOWATON remain strong and relevant, and to send us these palliatives, further reinforced the love to our families affected by the lockdown.” he explained.

During the distribution of the palliatives at the Victoria island head office, the Managing director of LASWA, Mr Damilola Emmanuel, Mr Balogun assured the Governor that (ATBOWATON) would work closely with the government to grow and improve the business of water transportation in Lagos.

Donating cartons of sanitizers from his company Tarzan marine enterprises, ATBOWATON president disclosed that the gesture was to help members and their clients and to stem the spread of the pandemic to rural communities, mostly the Frontline clients of the boat operators.

Emmanuel Damilola, speaking during the occasion stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu believes that ATBOWATON members deserve the care and love of the state in times like this, considering the huge sacrifices they have made and expected to make post-COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor, the transportation commissioner, and all of us at LASWA appreciate ATBOWATON members. Notably, this intervention is the message of the future, our intention is to sustain the relationship and all, to the glory of God.” the LASWA boss added.

Source: VON