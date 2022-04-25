“Blue Line Rail Project Is At 90% Completion” – Sanwo-Olu

April 25, 2022 99

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the state’s blue line rail project has reached 90 percent completion.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that the Blue Line is designed to start at Okokomaiko and end at Marina.

The Lagos State Governor said that the contractors are working seven days a week so that Lagosians would ride a train on the rail by the first quarter of 2023.

…Says no going back on 2023 first quarter deadline

This was made known by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to the governor, Sanwo-Olu on Sunday after an inspection of ongoing works on the project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state government is on track with its efforts to complete works on both the blue and red line projects, which are intra-city, to strengthen the intermodal transportation system.

He said the blue line rail would run on electric tracks with electric motor vehicle (EMV) system and, therefore, warned citizens to keep off the track and ensure they don’t walk on it.

Sanwo-Olu also said the Lagos state government plans to bring two more sets of four-train coaches from China between September and October.

He added that adequate security would be put in place at every train station with the use of CCTV cameras.

“This is the first time I am taking you on the blue line to see where we are. The first phase of the blue line rail project starts from Mile 2 and terminates at Marina,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“Marina Station is an elevated station and it stretches out to outer Marina and terminates where the Governor’s residence is. At the end of the station, you could see that the track is broken into two bridges. The backtrack is for parking.

“We are happy that the contractors are working seven days a week. The major aspect apart from the Marina Station is a sea crossing from Eko Bridge to join the outer Marina.

“They would finish it in about three months, and by the time we will come back in July, the concrete construction should have been completed.”

Sanwo-Olu also issued a three-day ultimatum to traders under the Apogbon Bridge on Lagos Island to vacate or risk demolition of the space by Wednesday this week.