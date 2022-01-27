fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Blue Line: Lagos State To Unveil 3 New Trains

January 27, 20220131
Blue Line: Lagos State To Unveil 3 New Trains

Lagos State’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state government has procured three new trains for the blue line rail project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this at the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Opebi/Ojota link bridges on Wednesday.

The Blue Line is designed to start from Okokomaiko and terminate at Marina, while the Red Line runs from Agbado to Marina.

The second phase of the project will serve Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The state government said the newly-acquired trains would be unveiled at the appropriate time.

“I stand here very humbly that just last week and everybody has reported it, we were able to close the deal on the acquisition of a 10-coach, 10-train intracity rail from Taglo in Milwaukee, the United States. This is for the red line project,” he said.

“But, what we have not announced is not just for the red line. We have actually acquired three sets of trains for the blue line as well.

“We will be unveiling that when it also comes in.

“We’ve done all of these things very quietly, but we don’t want to talk much. We just want the action, and you will see that all of the things that we are promising our citizens will come into fruition.”

COVID-19: N369.78bn Distributed To Nigerians – CBN

About Author

Blue Line: Lagos State To Unveil 3 New Trains
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Joseph Thalama Dawha is Dead COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 4, 20200409

Ex-NNPC GMD Joseph Thalama Dawha is Dead

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Joseph Thalama Dawha, a former group managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is dead. In a statement on Monday, Mele Kyari,
Read More
Mali's Newly-Formed Government Retains Army Personnel In Key Posts INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 13, 20200271

Mali’s Military Junta Commits to 18-month Transition Government

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mali’s new military leaders have finally agreed to establish an 18-month transition government until an election can take place, following last month’s coup
Read More
Godwin Emefiele BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
June 20, 20190592

IMF Congratulates Godwin Emefiele on Renewed Appointment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has congratulated Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on his reappointment for a second term
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.