Blue Line: Lagos State To Unveil 3 New Trains

January 27, 2022 131

Lagos State’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state government has procured three new trains for the blue line rail project.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this at the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the Opebi/Ojota link bridges on Wednesday.

The Blue Line is designed to start from Okokomaiko and terminate at Marina, while the Red Line runs from Agbado to Marina.

The second phase of the project will serve Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The state government said the newly-acquired trains would be unveiled at the appropriate time.

“I stand here very humbly that just last week and everybody has reported it, we were able to close the deal on the acquisition of a 10-coach, 10-train intracity rail from Taglo in Milwaukee, the United States. This is for the red line project,” he said.

“But, what we have not announced is not just for the red line. We have actually acquired three sets of trains for the blue line as well.

“We will be unveiling that when it also comes in.

“We’ve done all of these things very quietly, but we don’t want to talk much. We just want the action, and you will see that all of the things that we are promising our citizens will come into fruition.”