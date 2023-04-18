Blockchain Technology Can Increase Employment – Adefisayo

The commissioner of education in Lagos, Folashade Adefisayo said that blockchain technology is a feasible talent that students and youths may learn to become employable anywhere in the globe.

Adefisayo stated that there was a need to narrow the unemployment gap during the recent cohort one graduation ceremony of the Blockchain Vibes Academy in Lagos.

To address the issue, she stated that the state government has implemented certain efforts, including the development of technical skills that can make them “not just employable but also employers of labor.”

Youths, according to the commissioner, can help alleviate the country’s unemployment problem by learning blockchain technology.

“Now, I understand that blockchain is another skill that we can teach our students, which will make them eminently employable and I also believe it will make them employers and effective in the world we live in,” she said.

“It’s something that I will think through because even in our coding departments, we are developing a curriculum and we have to teach our students many other things beyond just coding.

“But I can see now that we need to start going to even deeper technical things like the blockchain and I am not going to just take the money for myself, but to see how we can take advantage of the education we can use.

“Even as an educationist, I understand that we cannot go narrow about technology. Every sector now uses technology in multiple areas.”

Speaking about the training’s significance, Femi Adegolu, chairman of Blockchain Vibes Academy, stated that education and innovation are important components in creating chances.

Adegolu stated that the graduates will set the pace for innovation and create enterprises that will contribute to the country’s growth and revenue.

“The aim of the academy is to train people and also give them an opportunity for internships and also jobs. You know, education goes along with innovation. When you are educated, you are empowered and when you are empowered, you will want to innovate,” he said.

“So, in our ecosystem right now we are looking to create unicorns, in the next two to three years. We want to raise startup founders in the blockchain academy that will raise $1 million or more and also attract foreign direct investments in Nigeria.

“When funds are raised, what happens is they are going to employ people and this would in turn have socio-economic impacts in Nigeria and even within Africa.”

