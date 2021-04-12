fbpx
Blockchain: How To Invest In Ethereum In Nigeria

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

HOW-TOsNEWSLETTER

Blockchain: How To Invest In Ethereum In Nigeria

April 12, 20210115
Blockchain: How To Invest In Ethereum In Nigeria

Ethereum ranks among the top five (5) cryptocurrencies in Nigeria to invest in apart from bitcoin – the most popular cryptocurrency globally.

In this article, we will be showing you ways to invest in ethereum or ether or ETH in Nigeria naira.

The high interest in bitcoin has led to many spilling into ethereum, and the interest continues to grow steadily.

One thing to note is that before you can buy ethereum in Nigeria, you would need to go through an exchange or an online broker.

Next, you would go get a crypto wallet that is unique to you so you can perform your transactions through that wallet and store your cryptocurrency in it.

READ ALSO: An In-Depth Guide To Bitcoin; Buying, Selling

What Is A Crypto Wallet Address?

The cryptocurrency wallet works just like the traditional email address; the only difference is that with your wallet, you can make purchases and receive payments.

Once you have your wallet downloaded, you can access it through any device including your desktop, laptop, and mobile device.

How To Buy Ethereum In Nigeria

Before you can start your investment in ethereum, it is important that you find a cryptocurrency exchange that is available to Nigerians.

There are two options available when it comes down to making a choice in your ethereum investment and they include:

  • Buying and selling contracts for difference on ETH or;
  • Registering for a cryptocurrency exchange and obtaining a crypto wallet.

If you choose to follow the first step, this is what you need to know: you can sign up with a cryptocurrency CFD broker without needing to get a wallet.

READ ALSO: Crude Oil, Natural Gas Tops Nigeria’s Exported Commodities In Q4, 2020 – NBS

Opening An Account With a Cryptocurrency Exchange

There are cryptocurrency wallets that are tailored to Nigerian users, with international exchanges accommodating accounts from Nigeria.

The following are a list of exchanges that accept Nigerian accounts or are based in Nigeria:

  • Robinhood;
  • Coinbase;
  • Gemini;
  • Etoro;
  • Coinmama;
  • Voyager;
  • BlockFi;

Having a Cryptocurrency Wallet

Cryptocurrency wallets are important if you want to wield control of your cryrpto account, making withdrawals or performing other transactions.

Below are popular wallets that are available in Nigeria for ethereum:

  • MyEtherWallet
  • Metamask
  • Coinomi
  • Bitfi
  • Coinpayments.net

About Author

Blockchain: How To Invest In Ethereum In Nigeria
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 31, 20190131

Ahmed Musa Gets Recall to Super Eagles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Balogun, Etebo, Olayinka on standby Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and France-based Samuel Kalu have made their way back to the
Read More
Stock Market Closes Trading Week On Green Note Capital MarketNEWSLETTER
November 5, 20200593

AFRIPRUD Emerges Top Gainer as Flourmill Suffers a Loss of -2.82%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram At the end of trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, AFRIPRUD emerged as the leader of the top gainers’ list with a profit of 9.35%
Read More
Court Slams 10-Year Jail Term Against Invictus Obi Over Fraud COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
December 4, 20200410

Invictus Group CEO, Obiwanne Okeke Forfeits ₦235. 4m on Court Order

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Federal High Court judge, Justice A.M. Liman has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N235, 451, 969.89 (Two Hundred and Thirty-five Million, Four H
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.