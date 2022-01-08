Blockbuster Movies To Watch Out For In 2022

January 8, 2022 79

The year 2022 has been set in stone as one of the best years for movie production in recent times, with various movies coming out this year. We are going to look at some of the best blockbuster movies that will come out this year for you not to miss out.

Without a doubt, lets get into it.

Uncharted

Release date: February 18

There have been various attempts to get an Uncharted movie made over the past decade, and the video game adaptation finally arrives in February.

It stars Tom Holland as adventurer Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg as Drake’s companion Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Director Ruben Fleisher has confirmed that the movie will be a prequel to the game series.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

Release date: May 6

Director Sam Raimi returns to the superhero genre for the first time since Spider-Man 3 for the second Doctor Strange movie.

This latest adventure will see Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) unleash an evil force during his research into the Time Stone.

Elizabeth Olsen will return to the MCU as Wanda Maximoff, with Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor all set to reprise their roles from the first film.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Release date: May 27

The action-packed John Wick series has given Keanu Reeves some of the biggest hits of his long career, and he’s back for a fourth part in 2022.

Wick is still on the run from the assassin underworld, and this latest entry sees Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown join series regulars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.

Top Gun Maverick

Release date: May 27

Top Gun was a successful movie of 1986 and now stands as one of the decade’s most-loved films. So it’s very surprising that it has taken over 30 years for the sequel, but with Tom Cruise as big of a star now as he’s ever been, there’s no reason to think Top Gun: Maverick won’t match the original’s fame.

Cruise is back as hotshot fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, and the cast also includes Westworld’s Ed Harris as a tough admiral, Miles Teller as the son of Maverick’s late pal Goose.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: July 8

The fourth Thor movie sees Taikia Waititi return as director, following the success of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Natalie Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, last seen in Thor: The Dark World, who will take up the hammer to fight alongside Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as The Mighty Thor.

Tessa Thompson is back as Valkyrie, while Christian Bale plays the villainous Gorr. In addition, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will appear as Star-Lord.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Release date: June 10

The latest movie in the longest-running dinosaur series sees the return of three cast members from the original ’90s movies–Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

They’ll team up with more recent stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and the movie will show how the world deals with the dinosaurs who have broken free from captivity and now roam freely roam the Earth.

Mission Impossible 7

Release date: September 30

The seventh movie in the global Award winning action series finally wrapped production in September after an epic shoot stopped several times by the Corona-Virus pandemic.

This latest adventure will see Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his team face a new villain played by Ozark’s Esai Morale. Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell joins the cast, while long-time fans will be excited to see the return of Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, the former CIA director last seen in the first Mission: Impossible.

Avatar 2

Release date: December 16

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to his groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi blockbuster has been in the works for many years, but with any luck, we’ll finally get to see it in 2022.

The movie will take us back to the planet of Pandora, with much of the story set in and around its vast oceans. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi return from the first film, and new cast members include Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, and Michelle Yeoh.