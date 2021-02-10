Blessing Okagbare Makes History In Guinness Book of World

February 10, 2021 26

The Guinness Book of World Records has named Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare as the only athlete to have attended Athletics Diamond Meetings 67 times.

The athlete shared the news on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

She said, “A dream made reality through God’s grace and determination.

“Look what finally came in the mail.

“Thanks to Guinness book of world records, I am indeed honored, proud and grateful.”

The mail sent to her by the body said, “The most appearance in diamond league meetings by an athlete is 67 and was achieved by Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria) between 30 July 2010 to 31 Aug. 2018.

Okagbare, a track and field athlete won a silver medal at the 2018 Beijing Olympics.

She also won silver and bronze in the long jump and 200-meter events respectively at the 2013 World Championships held in Moscow, Russia.

The 32-year-old had a brilliant outing at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow where she won two gold medals and a silver.