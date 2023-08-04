Blaqbonez, Teni, Wurld, And More Thrill Attendees At Mainland BlockParty’s ‘Party Of The Summer’

Mainland BlockParty, Africa’s premier youth entertainment festival, commemorated its 5th anniversary with a captivating event held at the enchanting Secret Garden in Ikeja. Themed ‘Summer is Ours’, the celebration featured an exciting lineup of established and emerging talents from the Nigerian music industry, solidifying the BlockParty’s reputation as an unrivaled extravaganza and a launchpad for stardom.

The evening came alive with exhilarating performances that left attendees awe-struck. Artists including Teni, Wurld, Blaqbonez, Noon Dave, Major AJ, Shoday and Drims Baby set the stage ablaze with their electrifying acts, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. Accompanying them were the sensational sounds of DJ Titanium, DJ Crayveli, SmallztheDJ, and more who seamlessly blended music and beats, ensuring the party never stopped.

Reflecting on the BlockParty’s journey to becoming the continent’s biggest entertainment festival, founder Tobi ‘Alhaji Popping’ Mohammed expressed his gratitude for the team’s relentless efforts and the overwhelming support from the attendees. He remarked, “It is truly humbling to witness the incredible growth and success of the Mainland BlockParty over the past five years.

“At inception we set out to create an unparalleled experience that showcases the extraordinary talent within Nigeria’s music industry while proving that Lagos Mainland could be as engaging as other heralded areas of the country, and without a shadow of a doubt, we have been able to surpass all expectations. The BlockParty’s continental success today is a testament to the team’s dedication, backing of our sponsors and most especially, the unwavering enthusiasm of our attendees. We look forward to delivering on a fresh lineup of events – the likes of which Nigeria has never witnessed,” he continued.

In an exciting development, the Mainland Block Party recently announced its “Road To 24k” campaign, which will see a series of festivals hosted monthly across notable BlockParty cities – including Accra (August 5) and Abuja (September) – until the end of the year. This initiative aims to recreate the original essence of the BlockParty, focusing on the vibrant music scene and fostering a sense of community among attendees. The culmination of this campaign will be a grand festival targeting a footfall of 24,000 on the 1st of January 2024.

With an average annual attendance of over 120,000 people, the BlockParty series has etched its name as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. Expanding its reach far beyond Africa, the festival is now hosted in seven states across three countries and two continents, bringing joy and excitement to fun lovers worldwide.

The success of the recent Mainland BlockParty was made possible through the support of esteemed sponsors including Pepsi and Jameson.

For more information on the BlockParty’s series of planned events, visit www.theblockparty.online and follow @mainlandblockparty on social media.