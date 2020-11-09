Blackview to Unveil 5G Phone BL6000 Pro on November 17

November 9, 2020 150

The upcoming 5G capable rugged phone Blackview BL6000 Pro is set to be revealed to the world on November 17, 2020. The rugged phone used to be a niche product in the mobile phone industry, but over these years, it has gained increasing popularity worldwide. BL6000 Pro 5G-capable rugged phone will be available for pre-order at 10:00 p.m. GMT+8 on November 17 on Indiegogo.

Many of us encountered phone drops that ended up with broken screens or water drowning because a normal phone is not tough enough and water-resistant. The Blackview BL6000 Pro is a rugged phone that has outstanding waterproof, drop-proof, and dustproof performance, rated at IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G military certification.

Theoretically speaking, the phone can withstand water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, and drop-proof up to 1.5-meter heights. In other words, it can withstand daily drops or water splashes, immersion without wearing a waterproof pouch or phone case, and not have to worry about any damages. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast or work in harsh environments, this phone is perfect for you.

As 5G is taking the lead in phone trends, Blackview BL6000 Pro also embraces this technology to offer you the blazing-fast 5G connectivity to empower your life or business with an edge. Instead of costing you 7 minutes or more to download a 2-hour movie, now you can download one in fewer than 10 seconds with 5G. And the same efficiency goes for any other phone use.

The IceMode — -30℃ cold resistance makes the BL6000 Pro stand out from mainstream smartphones as well as other rugged phones. It can perform basic phone functions normally even in a freezing temperature as low as -30℃ when other phones shiver to shut down automatically. It also supports underwater camera mode so you can use the camera function in water.

READ ALSO: Africa Youth Awards: Avance Media Unveil 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2020

As the world’s first rugged phone that incorporates 5G speed, it can change your mobile experience in unimaginable ways. Basically, you can take this phone anywhere and you can still be connected to your social life, taking pictures, making videos, and streaming to social media right off the bat. Best of all you do not have to worry about crash landing, water, or rainy weather because of the ruggedness of the phone.

What’s more, the BL6000 Pro has been refined in many ways to get you rid of the stereotype for traditional rugged phones.

Design

The BL6000 Pro is so much more decent, with a big, trendy punch-hole display, minimalist metal frame, and compact shock-proof rubber. It’s designed with decency into consideration while remaining the moderate weight for a better grip.

Key specs

In this respect, it incorporates whatever makes a phone modern and superior in the BL6000 Pro – Sony® IMX582 triple rear camera featuring PortraitColor, HDR, Night Mode, Underwater, Ultra-Wide, 4K 30fps, advanced 6.36-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, 5280mAh long-lasting battery, cash-free NFC, fingerprint unlock, air pressure sensor, as well as Android 10 OS.