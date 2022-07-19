Blackout Looms As TCN Hints At Power Supply Drop

From Wednesday, July 20, 2022, many Lagosians would start to experience erratic power supply and total outage. This is as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hinted at a drop in electricity consumption by 50 megawatts.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, TCN explained that the impending drop would be because of maintenance, and it would affect some Lagos cities, including Lekki phase 1, Oniru, Elegushi, Waterfront, Igbo Efon, and Twenty-first Century Estate.

“TCN regrets all inconvenience this might cause electricity consumers in the affected area,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (NESO) had revealed that peak generation as of mid-day on Monday, July 18, was put at 3, 967MW.

According to NESO, the lowest generation, on the other hand, was 3, 539MW.

However, following consistent system collapse of the power grid, the NERC responded to negative reactions from members of the public.

Revealing steps taken so far to circumvent the grid collapse issue, NERC said stakeholders in the power sector are working hard to boost power generation and supply for the delight of consumers and the nation at large.

The NERC maintained that all stakeholders, including gas firms, had signed binding contracts to the effect.

“Although there have been contracts in the past, they were not binding and the parties could decide not to honour them. But with the new agreement, we would make sure no party defaults once the contracts are signed. Whoever defaults will be held responsible and will be sanctioned”, NERC Chairman, Garba Sanusi stated.

Ruling out the possibility that Nigeria has a power generation issue, Sesan Okunade, a metering expert, explained that what the country has long been battling in the power sector is ignored.

According to him, “excess kilowatt not being collected by Disco due to the technical and commercial loss is a serious issue that should be prioritised.”