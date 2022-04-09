Blackout In Major Cities As National Grid Collapses Again

April 9, 2022 167

There is a blackout in major cities across Nigeria, as the country’s national grid collapsed for the third time in 25 days.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of Monday, March 14, 2022, the national grid collapsed, leading to a power outage across the country.

Barely 48 hours later, the grid collapsed again, resulting in a blackout in communities across states.

In what appeared to be displeasing to Nigerians, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, on Friday, April 8, disclosed that the grid had collapsed.

“Dear Esteemed Customers, the management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform you that the current outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to a collapse of the national grid,” the statement reads.

“The collapse occurred at about 18:29 pm this evening. Normal power supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is restored.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences,” he stated.

Similarly, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a message addressed to its customers, stated that they were experiencing power outage because of the collapse of national grid.

“Please be informed that there has just been a national grid collapse causing an outage in our franchise areas,” the message read. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appeal that you bear with us while we await restoration from the TCN. We regret all inconveniences caused.”

Nigerians react to another national grid collapse

The latest national grid collapse had stirred reactions from members of the public, with many of them expressing their displeasure with the development.

Nigeria's National Grid collapses again.



Federal Republic of Institutionalized Incompetence. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) April 9, 2022

Again, national grid has collapsed. It has now collapsed 5 times in 2 months.

Forget stable electricity till 2023.

Leave Nigeria if you have the means. I am advising you. pic.twitter.com/Mxcr3qWCvV — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) April 8, 2022

How many times has National Grid collapsed this year alone? Nigeria is now being run like a village. — Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa (@Bolarinwaiyanu) April 8, 2022

Nobody:



Absolutely Nobody:



National Grid: pic.twitter.com/NWJ1lh3W3P — BAÁLÈ of IKIRUN (@KoladeOlukunle) April 8, 2022

The Nigerian power grid has collapsed again like a house of cards. The country, Africa's biggest economy, has seen its national grid collapse three times in 24 days. #powergrid — 'Femi Asu (@asufemi) April 8, 2022

This our National grid, na how much ? As people Dey contribute presidential aspirant form, we no fit contribute too? — TomiwaSage (@TomiwaSage) April 8, 2022

The way our National Grid collapses these days is incredible. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 8, 2022