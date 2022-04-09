fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Blackout In Major Cities As National Grid Collapses Again

April 9, 20220167
Blackout In Major Cities As National Grid Collapses Again

There is a blackout in major cities across Nigeria, as the country’s national grid collapsed for the third time in 25 days.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of Monday, March 14, 2022, the national grid collapsed, leading to a power outage across the country.

Barely 48 hours later, the grid collapsed again, resulting in a blackout in communities across states.

In what appeared to be displeasing to Nigerians, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, on Friday, April 8, disclosed that the grid had collapsed.

“Dear Esteemed Customers, the management of Kaduna Electric regrets to inform you that the current outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to a collapse of the national grid,” the statement reads.

“The collapse occurred at about 18:29 pm this evening. Normal power supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is restored.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences,” he stated.

Similarly, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a message addressed to its customers, stated that they were experiencing power outage because of the collapse of national grid.

“Please be informed that there has just been a national grid collapse causing an outage in our franchise areas,” the message read. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appeal that you bear with us while we await restoration from the TCN. We regret all inconveniences caused.”

Nigerians react to another national grid collapse

The latest national grid collapse had stirred reactions from members of the public, with many of them expressing their displeasure with the development.

Buhari Calls On Reps To Approve ₦4trn For Petrol Subsidy
Related tags :

About Author

Blackout In Major Cities As National Grid Collapses Again
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Insecurity: 'Leave Sokoto Or Deal With The Law' - Tambuwal 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 22, 20180379

Tambuwal says He Will Back Restructuring if Elected Nigeria’s Next President

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, has assured Nigerians that he will back the much s
Read More
Pick n Pay COVERRETAIL
April 27, 20160309

SA Retailer Pick n Pay Plans Nigeria Entry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African Retailer Pick n Pay plans to come into the Nigerian market through a joint venture with AG Leventis, as it seeks to reduce its reliance on its
Read More
Donald Duke COVERLEGAL
August 22, 20190482

Court Approves AMCON Take-over of Donald Duke’s Ikoyi Property

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the United Bank for Africa to take over an Ikoyi, Lagos, p
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.