Some offices and quarters occupied by staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, have experienced a blackout as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) cut off their power supply.

It was gathered that the power supply was cut off due to a N500 million owed for electricity supply to the sister agency’s offices and quarters occupied by air traffic controllers of NAMA, which has spilled into years.

