fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BEST DEALSBiz OpportunityCOVERNEWSLETTER

Black Friday 2021: Date, Things To Know, Best Deals & Where To Shop

November 5, 2021083
Black Friday

In each calendar year, there are numerous events, that include festivals in different parts of the world.

Organisations, families, friends, societies, and countries, have their separate events tailored to the values they represent, their cultural heritage, and historical occurrences, which may be good, or bad.

However, for e-Commerce companies in Nigeria and around the world, November of every year is dedicated to Black Friday.

What is Black Friday? (History)

The term “Black Friday” was coined in the 1960s to mark the kickoff of the Christmas shopping season.

“Black” refers to stores moving from the “red” to the “black,” back when accounting records were kept by hand, and red ink indicated a loss and black a profit.

Ever since the start of the modern Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924, the Friday after Thanksgiving has been known as the unofficial start to a bustling holiday shopping season.

READ ALSO: Reps To Investigate ‘Deduction of N1.1bn’ From Culture And Tourism 2021 Budget

It is the biggest shopping event of the year. Most people are of the opinion that Black Friday connotes a dark time in the history of the world when slavery was legal in the Western world.

When is Black Friday in 2021

Every physical store and eCommerce companies have their specific dates for Black Friday but the general date for this year is Friday, 26 November.

For some, “Black Friday” is weeks-long sales giving their current and prospective customers discounts on goods such as gadgets.

Sites Offering Deals in Nigeria:

  1. Jumia
  2. Konga
  3. Spar
  4. Shoprite
  5. Hubmart

Black Friday 2021 Best Deals

Thinking of getting gadgets and home appliances, this is the best time to buy as most eCommerce sites such as Jumia and Konga will be offering some amazing deals with mouthwatering discounts on any product or brand.

Visit any of the sites above to get good deals on this year’s Black Friday sales.

About Author

Black Friday 2021: Date, Things To Know, Best Deals & Where To Shop
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

553 New COVID-19 Cases COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
March 21, 20200262

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infection Cases Swells to 22

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria government has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 22. Although two of the 22 cases have been discha
Read More
January 10, 20170241

Pound Weakens By 1% Against Dollar, Euro

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling has dipped to its lowest level against the US dollar for two months. The GBP was down by a cent at just below $1.22 in overnight
Read More
CBN Orders Naira Be Sold At N392/$ BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
August 10, 20180196

Naira Records 40 kobo Gain against US Dollar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira on Thursday gained 40 kobo to firm against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.