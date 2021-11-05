Black Friday 2021: Date, Things To Know, Best Deals & Where To Shop

November 5, 2021 83

In each calendar year, there are numerous events, that include festivals in different parts of the world.

Organisations, families, friends, societies, and countries, have their separate events tailored to the values they represent, their cultural heritage, and historical occurrences, which may be good, or bad.

However, for e-Commerce companies in Nigeria and around the world, November of every year is dedicated to Black Friday.

What is Black Friday? (History)

The term “Black Friday” was coined in the 1960s to mark the kickoff of the Christmas shopping season.

“Black” refers to stores moving from the “red” to the “black,” back when accounting records were kept by hand, and red ink indicated a loss and black a profit.

Ever since the start of the modern Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924, the Friday after Thanksgiving has been known as the unofficial start to a bustling holiday shopping season.

It is the biggest shopping event of the year. Most people are of the opinion that Black Friday connotes a dark time in the history of the world when slavery was legal in the Western world.

When is Black Friday in 2021

Every physical store and eCommerce companies have their specific dates for Black Friday but the general date for this year is Friday, 26 November.

For some, “Black Friday” is weeks-long sales giving their current and prospective customers discounts on goods such as gadgets.

Sites Offering Deals in Nigeria:

Black Friday 2021 Best Deals

Thinking of getting gadgets and home appliances, this is the best time to buy as most eCommerce sites such as Jumia and Konga will be offering some amazing deals with mouthwatering discounts on any product or brand.

Visit any of the sites above to get good deals on this year’s Black Friday sales.