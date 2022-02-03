Bizwatch Spotlight: Patricia’s CEO

February 3, 2022 25

People are making headway in fintech and innovation—an Icon and model to the younger generation.

Hanu Fejiro Agbodje is a young billionaire and Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Technologies, a leading e-Commerce platform that trades unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards. He was born in Warri, Delta State, on 16th November 1995.

Hanu’s eCommerce platform was born out of hard work and determination, and it’s debatably the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa. His natural talent in entrepreneurship since he was 8 when he sold airtime and popcorn gave him the foundation to start the legacy of his platform.

Hanu was involved in several businesses before he founded Patricia Technologies in 2017. When he began Patricia Technologies, registered as Patricia Technologies Limited under the CAC, it was supposed to be a side hustle to earn him at least 30,000 NGN per month. However, the ‘side hustle’ has become his primary company worth billions of naira in 2021.

Having gathered business experiences over the years, Fejiro Hanu Agbodje took advantage of the opportunity he found to start Patricia Technologies. His company has a footing in the cryptocurrency business.

A goal-getter and hard worker, Hanu, in barely two years after the inception of Patricia, the company had processed over N10 billion in transaction volume, making it one of the fast-rising fintech and e-commerce companies in sub-Saharan Africa.

Hanu has two awards under his belt. After becoming one of the major sponsors of Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Hanu still dreams of opening many other businesses under Patricia’s brand name. Currently, he has endorsed another brand named ‘Room19,’ a high-end fashion clothing brand.

Hanu Agbodje’s Net Worth estimates at 8.9 Million Dollars.

What is Patricia?

Patricia was founded as a side hustle for Fejiro Hanu Agbodje in August 2017 to earn him at least 30,000 NGN per month. The e-Commerce platform has developed to be one of the leading e-commerce platforms that trade unused iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play gift cards.

Patricia is an alternative payment solutions company that facilitates the easy use of cryptocurrency for the everyday transaction. By harnessing the intrinsic power of Blockchain technology, Patricia is set to make Crypto easy, as a result of this creating a new and sustainable path for the present and future generations.

Patricia allows you to securely buy or sell Giftcards and Bitcoin of any value, store them in a BTC or Local Currency Wallet, and smoothly switch between the two for everyday transactions like airtime, data, and cable subscriptions. Transacting with your Patricia account is a breeze with the all-new Patricia App.



Patricia makes buying or selling Bitcoin and Perfect money a piece of cake. It is simple and seamless, and with an email, you’re on your way to being a Bitcoin master.

The founder of Patricia is not done yet as he someday dreams of opening a business under the umbrella of Patricia. We can hold our breaths for more achievements to come from this icon.