BizWatch Nigeria’s Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa Named Judge At SystemSpecs’ 2021 Children’s Day Essay Competition

April 25, 2021 98

SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading financial and human capital technology company, has revealed the list of inspiring personalities who will serve as judges in this year’s edition of its annual Children’s Day Essay Competition.

Tech content provider of repute and returning judge of the competition, who is also a Senior Reporter at BizWatch Nigeria, Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa, is one of the judges on the evaluation panel of the competition.

Others include Bayo Adekanmbi, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Transformation Officer; Jumoke Lawoyin, techpreneur and Chief Executive Officer at Lucy.ng; and Emeka Okoye, Chief Semantic Architect and Knowledge Engineer at Cymantiks Nigeria.

Also on the evaluation panel are financial and tech journalist, Abubakar Idris; media consultant and author, Ayodele Arowosegbe; co-founder of LeedsNG, Dr. Hafis Bello; UK-based IT Governance, risk and control advisor, Dewale Otolorin; health law and bioethics enthusiast, Olo Egbokhare; and Chief Communications Consultant at The Comms Avenue, Adedoyin Jaiyesinmi.

A statement from the fintech company stated that the deadline for the submission of entries into the essay competition had been extended till April 30, 2021.

READ ALSO: Audiomack Offers Unlimited Music Streaming To MTN Users

According to SystemSpecs, the extension is in response to requests by schools and students affected by the irregular school terms regime across Nigeria, to enable them participate in the competition.

Meanwhile, other judges appointed to the evaluation panel are Wale Fatade, accomplished journalist and country commissioning editor at The Conversation; Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr., technology entrepreneur, business coach and returning judge of the competition; Jide Ayegbusi, a social entrepreneur and founder of the tech-led education-focused platform, Edusko; and Funmi Oyatogun, celebrated travel experience creator and environment crusader.

“At SystemSpecs, we are convinced that a strong technology foundation is necessary to reposition Nigeria to compete favourably in the comity of nations and thrive in contemporary times. Through our Children’s Day Essay Competition, we seek to stimulate young Nigerians to become more technologically aware and better positioned to creatively apply technology as a natural response to everyday challenges around them,” an Executive Director at SystemSpecs, ‘Deremi Atanda, said.

The fintech company said the distinguished panel of judges have a mandate to evaluate and select winning entries for the top prizes in the junior and senior categories of the competition.

It added that the judges have the responsibility of bringing to national consciousness and recommending implementation options of the bright ideas espoused by participants from across the country.

SystemSpecs, the organiser of the annual competition, is the 29-year-old software giant known for its innovative payment solution – Remita, payroll and HR solution – HumanManager, and Paylink – an e-commerce platform for SMEs, non-profits, and individuals.

Winners of the 2021 edition of the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition will be announced on Children’s Day, May 27, 2021.



