fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanEVENTSNEWSLETTER

BizWatch Nigeria To Celebrate Women, Provide Pathways To Gender Equality Through Webinar

March 17, 20220135
BizWatch Nigeria To Celebrate Women, Provide Pathways To Gender Equality Through Webinar

BizWatch Nigeria while celebrating women globally, in a bid to eradicate gender bias is organizing its fifth edition of the BizWatch Nigeria webinar themed “Women in Business: Breaking Barriers, Blazing Pathways”, and is scheduled to hold virtually on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10 AM.

International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8th, 2022 with a focus on breaking gender bias and advocating for gender equality.

BizWatch Nigeria during its Twitter Space conversation on Wednesday 9th, March 2022 made a pledge to advocate for gender equality both home and abroad, as such this webinar is in line with its course providing solutions to gender bias.

The objective of this webinar is to gather extraordinary and resilient female business leaders to share their barrier-breaking journeys and experiences in the corporate and entrepreneurial world; discuss ways in which other women and girls can thrive successfully beyond bias in a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment like ours.

Keynote Speaker:

Bisi Adeyemi; the Managing Director/CEO of DCSL Corporate Services Ltd. Bisi is President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce. She is an Expert-In-Residence at the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University and served on the Executive Council of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

Adeyemi is currently the Chair of the Governance Committee of WIMBIZ and serves on the Executive Council of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA). She is an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Center for Women’s Health and Information and Eventful Limited.

Panelists

Adeidunnu Uba is one of the panelists for this event. Uba is the Founder/Executive Consultant at SimplyUn4gettable. She is also a Founding Partner at Prolyseis Advisory Services, she is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and an alumnus of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWEC), a project of the Centre for Global Enterprise.

Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu, the founder of Edufun Technik, a Social Enterprise that focuses on the implementation of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education for children and youth from 3-18 years old in underprivileged and underserved communities in Eastern Nigeria.

The webinar will be moderated by Amina Omoike; a Manager, Content and Channel Engagement at MeediaCraft Associates.

The webinar will hold on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 via Zoom, click on this link to apply and attend this event.

Break The Bias: Is Nigeria Ready For A Female President?

About Author

BizWatch Nigeria To Celebrate Women, Provide Pathways To Gender Equality Through Webinar
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sanusi COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
March 6, 20200389

Emir Sanusi Seeks Deferrment of Date to Appear Before Commission

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has sought for new date to honour the invitation by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission. Th
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 20, 20160241

Oil Prices Tumble to $52.56/barrel on Strong Rally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices, on Thursday, October 20, slumped on profit taking after markets rallied the previous day due to a draw in U.S. stocks and an expectation of an O
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 6, 20170269

Nigeria Nets N118trillion From Crude Oil In 53 Years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has revealed that Nigeria has generated more than N118 trillion from crude production and refining from 1961 to 2014
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.