BizWatch Nigeria Set To Host Webinar On Pension

Nigeria’s foremost business platform, BizWatch Nigeria is set to host a webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11 am, themed: “Reimagining Retirement for a Secured Future”. This webinar will bring together professionals from across the full spectrum of the Nigerian investment and financial market industry to discuss the retirement conundrum, the future of saving and investments and why pension should be embraced by all ages.

BizWatch Webinar is a quarterly online event organized by BizWatch Nigeria, a foremost portal for news and business intelligence in Nigeria. The event is aimed at increasing the knowledge base of its readers, repositioning brands for partnerships prospection and generating revenue. It also forms a part of BizWatch’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

This webinar focuses on:

• Eradicating poverty and dependence at old age

• Educating the youths and aged (both in the formal and informal sector) on the importance of pension and the opportunity in the pension transfer window

• and ultimately to deepen pension penetration in Nigeria.

The BizWatch Pension e-summit promises to be educating and interesting with CEO’s and stakeholders in the pension industry, media practitioners, corporate employees, entrepreneurs and other members of the public in attendance.

The moderator for this event is Ifeoluwa Ogunfunwa, a Senior Reporter at BizWatch Nigeria, and the speakers are Pabinar Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer, Sigma Pensions Limited, Tunji Andrews, Co-founder, Abawah Nigeria and Comrade Bola Lawal, State Secretary, Nigerian Union of Pensioners.

Tunji Andrews is the co-founder at Awabah, a digital platform providing pension access to the self-employed. He is a financial literacy advocate, Macro-Economics thought leader and a renowned media personality. He was a member of the team that set up the sector strategy for statistics used in aligning data across all ministries and developmental agencies in Nigeria.

Pabina Yinkere is the Chief Investment Officer (Sigma Pensions). Pabina oversees the development and execution of Investment strategies at Sigma Pensions. He has over 13 years of experience in investment advisory, institutional research, financial strategy, and portfolio management. He has been a core member of various Investment Strategy Committees and part of a team that introduced Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to the Nigerian Market.

The webinar promises to give thorough insights into matters of pension while providing an avenue for pension-related enquiries to be addressed. To get an exclusive access to this all-inclusive webinar, save a date with us on Wednesday 9 September 2021 at 11 am through this link: https://bit.ly/2ZrCDb8.