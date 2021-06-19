BizWatch Nigeria Set To Host Webinar On June 30

June 19, 2021 249

BizWatch Nigeria, Nigeria’s foremost portal for news and business intelligence, is set to host over 200 business leaders, chief executives, IT managers, tech experts and thought leaders to the second edition of its webinar series.

The event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021, seeks to explore valuable insights on the challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria, the fintech disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on today’s e-commerce industry.

This webinar tagged: “FinTech: A Silver Bullet for Nigeria’s E-commerce Growth?” will feature experts with a vast knowledge of the fintech and e-commerce space.

The online event will feature two speakers who will update stakeholders on the synergies that are enabling payment service companies and e-commerce thrive in spite of the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speakers will deliberate on if truly financial technologies are the silver bullet for the Nigerian e-commerce growth at the event that will be held via Zoom at 11:00am.

Speaking on the expectations for the event, the Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria, Mr David Oputah, said the speaker will share insights on how retailers and small business owners can leverage digital innovations for inclusive growth.

Participants can register for the webinar via https://bit.ly/3gJD3P4.

The webinar will feature the Group Head of Business Development of PayAttitude Global Limited, Onajite Regha, and CEO/Co-founder for One Kiosk Africa, Adeshina Adewunmi.

Regha was the CEO and Executive Secretary of E-Payment Providers Association of Nigeria (E-PPAN), an association which she founded with all major stakeholders in the payment industry.

She currently serves in committees of the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

A go-to person in Payment Systems in Nigeria, Onajite supports missions to Nigeria and has supported organisations such as DFID, IFC, Bill and Melinda Gates, and the GLACY/+ EU project on criminal justice in Nigeria.

An astute speaker and writer, she contributes to several publications, authored policy briefs and whitepapers focused on financial inclusion, digital banking and the advancement of Africa’s fintech sector.

Adeshina is the CEO/Co-founder for One Kiosk Africa; an online retail platform leveraging technology to connect small and medium scale retailers, supermarkets and farmers to customers.

One Kiosk leverages its channels to bridge the access to market gap as well as access to finance gaps associated with small retail businesses in Nigeria and hopefully Africa.

Adeshina holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Bowen University and post-graduate diploma in Entrepreneurship from the Lagos Business School.Adeshina has engaged on various local and international platforms, including but not limited to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) 100 African Startup Initiative, Tony Elumelu Foundation, 1,000 African Startups by France government 2020 and GITEX 2020 Startups, organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), where he represented Nigeria in Dubai.