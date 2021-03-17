Bizwatch Nigeria Set To Host Insurance Webinar On March 31

March 17, 2021 144

BizWatch Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading business platform is set to hold the first of its webinar series, themed “Building Financial Resilience with Insurance Solutions Amid COVID-19”.

With the COVID-19 disruption, households and small businesses need to make efforts to transfer their risks to protect themselves from uncertainties through insurance. The Nigerian Insurance Industry is a massive industry covering various issues from fire to auto accidents, death, oil and gas leakages, and so on.

They also provide insurance plans that cover households and SMEs-the backbone of the Nigerian economy.

The webinar, which will hold on March 31, 2021, will be headlined by Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon; who will deliver the keynote address. He is the Founding CEO of Finterate Projects, a business-fitness consultancy firm and Co-Founder, Smart Coach Global Nigeria Limited, a progressive community of seasoned business coaches and brave entrepreneurs.

The webinar would provide answers and insights to questions such as; How can small business owners benefit from insurance packages? In a highly religious space like Nigeria, what can be done in tandem with faith to grow insurance subscriptions? Are there any lessons to be drawn from the COVID-19/#EndSARS saga? How effective has NAICOM been in harnessing and projecting the insurance sector?

Mr. David Oputah, the Managing Editor of BizWatch Nigeria, said the motivation for the webinar series is to make it a part of the company’s contribution to society and starting with the insurance industry is geared at promoting financial flexibility, provision of insurance solutions, and engage insurance experts on the way forward for the sector.

Oputah also added that the webinar seeks to strengthen the insurance sector, provide solutions and pave the way for subsequent webinars which would feature other industrial sectors in Nigeria and contribute to society on a great level.

The webinar is expected to attract stakeholders from both the private and the public sectors, including the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), insurance experts from the various governing bodies of Insurance, Insurance firms, insurance research institutes, policymakers, regulators, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Some of the panelists expected to feature in the webinar include Bankole Banjo who is the Brand, Media, and Communications Manager for Africa Alliance, and Olumide Ibidapo the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Insurance.

Partners with BizWatch Nigeria on this webinar are MediaCraft Associates, First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Insurance and Leadway Assurance Company Limited.