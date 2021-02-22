BizWatch Nigeria Relaunches Website, Expands Workforce

February 22, 2021 31

BizWatch Nigeria Limited has relaunched Bizwatchnigeria.ng – its online media platform for the delivery of in-depth news, features, and business insights across 30 business sectors of the Nigerian market.

BizWatch Nigeria is an online business site that was founded in May 2013 based on integrity and true values to provide business news, Nigerian news, and happenings around the world to its valued readers.

The newly-appointed Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria, Oputah David described the rebirth initiative as part of the company’s market repositioning as the foremost online business news site in Nigeria.

Oputah, a Bloomberg-trained financial journalist with two masters’ degrees in Mass Communication and Organisational Behaviour was a founding staff on the Business Desk at TheCable before he joined TheWill Nigeria and rose to News Editor, Nigeria.

He is also a respected business analyst/consultant and has worked on 4 occasions with Accenture on the Tony Elumelu Foundation Empowerment Program (TEFEP) as a business analyst, helping to select 1,000 African applicants who would receive the TEF Grant.

Oputah, speaking about the revamping of the news platform, revealed that the purpose of the relaunch of BizWatch Nigeria is to return the news site to where it ought to be, having been in the online media landscape for eight years.

He also spoke of other initiatives going on since the website was relaunched saying BizWatch Nigeria has undergone a rebirth and is positioning to emerge as the topmost business news platform in Nigeria and the leading platform for business readers both home and abroad.

“Having been in the media space for over 8 years, it was appropriate that we do a rebirth of Bizwatch Nigeria so that it can return to its original positioning being the foremost online business news platform in Nigeria,” he said.

He said, “I must tell you that there has been a lot of recruiting and rebranding, and among the newly-introduced features are bizwoman, bizopportunity, and SME biz.

“Our main aim as a newly enhanced portal is to become a household name and the major source for timely and quality business news across the country. Although, it is a lot of hard work and effort since space is already saturated. However, I am excited to take up this challenge and be part of this great team.”

The over 30 news sectors featured on the platform range from core Business stories to economy, politics and government, health, food and nutrition, lifestyle, women in business, job vacancies, education, and so on, with verified, timely and adequate information.

Oputah also added that the company remains open to partnerships and sponsorships with other organisations as it strives to advance its quest for national growth through balanced coverage of events.

Susan Onuorji, the Business Development Executive, while appreciating both the existing and prospective customers of BizWatch Nigeria revealed that the company will be hosting webinars as part of its new services.

The webinars, which will be held quarterly, aim at increasing the knowledge base of its readers and reposition brands for partnership prospection. It also forms a part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), according to Onuorji.

In addition to the physical and editorial changes made to the company, the company’s aesthetics were also modified to appeal to the audience it serves with a logo change.

Besides the webinars, BizWatch Nigeria has increased its staff strength by 50 percent to ensure that our readers are kept up-to-date with business-related news and events. Each writer is tasked to provide in-depth, easy-to-read industry news for readers across demographics.

To accommodate the growing family, the company moved its employees from its former space to a new and bigger one. The new space will allow for efficiency and seamless flow of work, while also growing the company by attracting bright minds that the country has to offer.

About BizWatch Nigeria

BizWatch Nigeria is a leading online portal for news and business intelligence. It is a foremost media platform that provides news, features, and business analyses across 30 industry sectors to the Nigerian Market.

BizWatch Nigeria portal metrics:

-​500,000+ monthly views

-​200,000+ monthly unique visits

-​20,000 newsletter subscribers (sent via email)

-​135,000 followers across its social media platforms

-​58,000 global web ranking (Alexa)

-​388 on national ranking (Alexa).

BizWatch has a daily newsletter that aggregates the most important multi-sectoral news on the economy and key global business opportunities. It is distributed to over 20,000 subscribers via email.