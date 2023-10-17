Bizwatch Nigeria Presents Webinar On Media And Information Literacy In The Digital Spaces: Issues In The Nigerian Landscape

Bizwatch Nigeria, a leading source of business news and insights, has announced an upcoming webinar, titled “Media and Information Literacy in the Digital Spaces: Issues in the Nigerian Landscape,” scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The highly anticipated virtual event, in line with UNESCO literacy week, will bring together experts and thought leaders to discuss the critical importance of media and information literacy in today’s digital world, with a specific focus on the challenges faced within the Nigerian context.

The digital age has transformed the way people consume information and news, presenting both opportunities and challenges. In a world flooded with information from various sources, it is essential to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to discern fact from fiction and navigate the digital landscape safely and responsibly. This webinar aims to shed light on the unique issues that the Nigerian population faces when it comes to media and information literacy.

The virtual webinar will hold between 11 am and 1pm and will feature expert speakers and panellists such as Jide Johnson, PhD Director, Special Programmes, Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ); Ugonma Cookey, Deputy Director Training, Voice of Nigeria; Chinedu Chidi, Programme Director of the Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ), and Programme Coordinator of Eco-Nai+; Adenike Aloba, Program Director at Dataphyte; Lekan Otufodunrin, Executive Director of Media Career Development Network, Nigeria; and David Oputah, Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria.

They will explore various facets of media and information literacy, including: ‘The Role of Media Literacy in a Digital World: Understanding the importance of critical thinking and digital citizenship; Challenges in the Nigerian Media Landscape: Discussing the unique issues, such as misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, faced in Nigeria; Strategies for Media and Information Literacy: Practical tips and resources for enhancing media and information literacy skills; and ‘The Future of Media Literacy in Nigeria: Exploring the way forward and the role of education, government, and civil society in promoting media literacy’.

According to Oputah David, the event represents the desire at BizWatch Nigeria to see a more informed society because we know that with information, people can make the right decisions that improve the quality of their lives.

“This Webinar is an opportunity to showcase the essence of media and Journalism as well as the importance of information and information literacy. It helps to provide a platform to discuss the issues in Nigeria’s Digital space”.

Participation in the webinar is free, and all interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance. To secure your spot, please visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nV6EOX1BQVS-05qCcD1yYw Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Bizwatch Nigeria is committed to fostering a culture of media and information literacy in Nigeria and beyond. This webinar provides a valuable opportunity for professionals, educators, students, and the general public to engage with experts and gain insights into the challenges and solutions regarding media and information literacy.

For more information about the event, please visit the Bizwatch Nigeria website at www.bizwatchnigeria.ng

